F-16 swamp fox

Operation American Resolve, a special flyover by the South Carolina Air National Guard, will pass Laurens County Memorial Hospital and the Laurens/Clinton area between 11:30 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. on Monday, April 27.

Operation American Resolve will feature Swamp Fox F-16 fighter jets as a way of saluting health care workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

The F-16 jets are part of the 169th Fighter Wing that will be split into three groups,  taking routes over different regions of South Carolina.