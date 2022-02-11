The South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) and South Carolina Technical College System (SCTCS) recently announced a three year $11.5 million partnership that will grow and expand career and technical education programs, adult education programs, and provide scholarships to high demand technical college programs in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Whether you are a current student looking ahead to a future career or a parent or community member who needs high skilled training for the available jobs in our economy, this partnership will provide you with the tools and tuition free resources to be prepared,” said State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman. “The roadblocks to learning that have been caused by COVID-19 can be overcome and this partnership is one of the many ways we can ensure our state’s workforce and student success is bright.”
“We are pleased to be partnering with the South Carolina Department of Education on these initiatives. A ready, skilled workforce is vital for South Carolina’s continued success. Expanding the talent pipeline with these programs is a real win-win,” said SC Technical College System President Dr. Tim Hardee. “We are growing our state’s workforce while providing South Carolinians with a clear path to follow their dreams and forge a brighter future.”
GED by 23
The SCTCS and its colleges will work with local adult education programs and instructional staff to fill gaps in workforce preparedness through the GED by 23 initiative. GED by 23 will recruit individuals who did not complete high school into adult education programs and help them:
- Join a career pathway based on an identified employment need area through the technical college system while working towards the completion of a GED or a high school diploma;
- Complete both a secondary diploma (GED or high school diploma), and occupational skills training, and;
- Complete employability skills training to enhance success in the workforce.
Adult education students who complete a high school diploma or GED or who complete two sections of the GED and are part of an integrated education and training career pathway during the 2021-22 and 2022-23 (July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2023) academic years qualify to participate. Tuition and fees will be covered for these eligible participants.
Career and Technical Education (CTE)
With $8 million in funding over three years provided by the SCTCS from the SCDE, five technical colleges have partnered with their 23 area school districts to offer new and strengthen existing dual enrollment programs aligned with industry needs. Dual enrollment programs integrate high school and college coursework and credit. Students learn knowledge and skills through classroom instruction, hands-on experience, mentoring, industry visits and paid internships.
Technical College
Partnering School District
Amount Funded
Key Objectives
Central Carolina Technical College
Clarendon 2, Clarendon 4, Kershaw, Lee, Sumter
$1,599,976
Increase the number of students graduating high school with college credits and/or a certificate in recognized technical areas
Northeastern Technical College
Chesterfield, Dillon, Marlboro
$999,869
Provide academic credit upon successful passing of industry certification examinations
Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College
Calhoun, Orangeburg
$1,600,000
Increase number of students entering the workforce or who transition into four-year college or university by providing licensure and credentialing assistance
Piedmont Technical College
Abbeville, Clinton, Edgefield, Greenwood 50, Greenwood 51, Greenwood 52, Laurens 55, McCormick, Newberry, Saluda, S.C. Governor’s School for Agriculture
$1,600,000
Advance equity in CTE and postsecondary pathway participation. Make CTE and technical dual enrollment pathways more available to underserved populations through advising, career exploration and services
Technical College of the Lowcountry
Colleton, Hampton, Jasper
$1,600,000
Grow sustainable dual enrollment program in partnering districts and increase CTE dual enrollment programming
Investments for both initiatives stem from the American Rescue Plan’s Elementary and Secondary Emergency Relief Fund. The SCTCS will report annually to the SCDE on project outcomes, impact, and financial expenditures.
