The SC Governor’s School for Agriculture at John de la Howe (JDLH) is a public, residential high school for students interested in developing their skills and education in agriculture.
The SC Governor’s School for Agriculture is currently accepting applications for the 2022-2023 school year. Students in grades 10th – 12th from South Carolina and surrounding states are eligible to apply.
Located on 1,310 acres in McCormick, SC, the SC Governor’s School for Agriculture is now the only residential high school for agricultural education in the nation. As such, it provides extraordinary opportunities for young South Carolinians to enter their state’s largest industry, agriculture.
There is no tuition, and residential living is free. The only fee is for the meal plan.
JDLH provides a challenging academic program that enhances students’ knowledge and experience in the field of agriculture and meets the requirements for a high school diploma in South Carolina. The curriculum begins with four Agricultural Pathways: Environmental & Natural Resources Management, Horticulture, Plant and Animal Systems, and Agricultural Mechanics & Technology.
The academic core courses offered at JDLH are all taught on the honors level and presented through a lens that shows how they relate to agriculture. Dual Enrollment is offered, meaning students can take courses for college credit, and can also obtain certifications in such critical agricultural skills as artificial insemination and drone technology.
The final application deadline is January 4, 2022. Applicants can apply as a residential or day student. Residential students will live in on-campus housing and will have the opportunity to fully immerse themselves in the campus atmosphere, farm life, and their studies.
Day students will attend school during the week and return to their homes at the end of each school day, still having the opportunity to participate in all school activities, farm responsibilities, and weekend events.
For more information and to apply online, visit www.delahowe.sc.gov/admissions. Interested individuals can book a one-on-one tour online or attend a virtual information session.
