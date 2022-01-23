The South Carolina Miss 4-H pageant will be held on Saturday, Feb. 5 at 1pm at Clinton High School.
4-Her’s from across the state compete in four divisions: business attire, 4-H project wear, formal attire, and onstage question. Two of these divisions are aimed directly at 4-H. The 4-H project wear division allows the contestants to show off their 4-H project of choice and their passion.
During the onstage question, contestants are asked age-appropriate questions about 4-H and/or their 4-H experience. The older youth also participate in an interview that allows the judges to learn more about each contestant’s unique 4-H experience and how it has impacted their lives.
The judges score the contestants on poise, stage presence, public speaking skills, personality, and confidence. 4-H involvement is also accounted into the score.
The pageant is held annually to raise funds for the Laurens County 4-H Program. All funds raised will go to support 4-H clubs, programs, and leadership opportunities in Laurens County 4-H.
This event is open to the public. Tickets are $5.00 each and children under 3 years old enter for free. Doors open at 12:30PM.
