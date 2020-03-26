The SC Department of Employment and Workforce released their initial unemployment insurance claims data on Thursday for the week ending March 21, 2020.
The advance figures for South Carolina intrastate (within the state) initial claims was 31,054, an increase of approximately 1600% from the previous week’s count of 1,996. This means that there were 31,054 individuals who both live and work in the state of South Carolina who filed an initial claim during that week.
Laurens County currently has 239 intrastate claims for unemployment.
The advance figures for South Carolina interstate (outside the state) initial claims was 772, an increase of approximately 800% from the previous week’s count of 97. This means that there were 772 individuals who live in South Carolina, but filed for unemployment insurance against another state.
The unemployment insurance claims process is 100 percent online. You do not have to visit an SC Works center to file for benefits. There is no “in-person” process.
