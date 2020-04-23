The SC Department of Employment and Workforce released their initial unemployment insurance claims data on Thursday for the week ending April 18, 2020.
The advance figures for South Carolina initial claims was 73,116, a decrease of 14,570 initial claims from the previous week. This is the first decrease recorded in initial claims since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March of this year.
This means that there were 73,116 individuals who both live and work in the state of South Carolina who filed an initial claim during the claim week, April 12, 2020 - April 18, 2020.
Laurens County currently has 729 claims for unemployment, compared to 692 two weeks ago.
“Our agency is heartened to see the first decrease in initial claims after so many weeks. We hope that this will begin to set a downward trend as individuals who have already filed continue to receive their benefits through this crisis and other claimants receive their funds through some of the additional federal programs we are still implementing,” said Jamie Suber, S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce Chief of Staff. “We know that, as a state, we still have much to accomplish before we begin to feel a sense of normalcy, but our agency is actively responding to the needs of individuals and businesses as we work through this together.”
The agency has paid more than $351 million in a combination of state unemployment insurance benefits and the CARES Act $600 contribution. Over the last five weeks, these payments were made in support of the 341,730 initial claims received.
