COLUMBIA, S.C. – More than 300 South Carolina attorneys have been named to the 2021 South Carolina Supreme Court Pro Bono Honor Roll, the Supreme Court of South Carolina announced today.
This designation honors those dedicated attorneys who provide 50 or more hours of pro bono legal service in a calendar year. This includes volunteering their legal skills to guide, advise, and represent indigent citizens with legal needs and educate citizens about the law and the legal system.
Supreme Court of South Carolina Chief Justice Donald W. Beatty, said, “The efforts of these attorneys help improve the lives of citizens and ensure a fair and efficient court system for all. To each attorney listed on this Pro Bono honor roll, I commend you and thank you for exemplifying the best of the legal profession. Providing legal representation for members of your community who cannot otherwise afford it has no doubt made a positive difference in the lives of countless South Carolinians. ”
Mary Sharp, President of the SC Bar reiterated, “We are grateful for all the Palmetto State attorneys who regularly volunteer their services by providing direct representation, holding clinics, and answering questions for those South Carolinians of low or modest means. We also recognize that countless members of the South Carolina Bar provide pro bono legal assistance in their own communities on a daily basis but prefer not to be publicly recognized, and we would like to sincerely thank those attorneys for their contributions.”
The Supreme Court is pleased to announce the following lawyers who have been named to the 2021 Pro Bono Honor Roll:
Matthew A. Abee
Merritt G. Abney
Jamie Ackermann
Lauren Acquaviva
Christopher W. Adams
Samantha E. Albrecht
Marcia Alfaro
Megan E. Allen
Gregory W. Anderson
Howard W. Anderson, III
William S. Aramony
Morgan C. Arndt
Brittany Arsiniega
Adam R. Artigliere
C. Daniel Atkinson
Michael Atwater
Marshall T. Austin
Chasity S. Avinger
Elizabeth F. Bailey
Erika Baldwin
David P. Bartholomew
Roberta E. Barton
James L. Bell
Lowell Bernstein
V. Brian Bevon
Joseph P. Bias
Albert G. Bilbrey, Jr.
Karen F. Bloom
Carolyn H. Blue
Daniel J. Body
Michael J. Bogle
Cherlyn W. Borjes
Reese Boyd, III
Olesya V. Bracey
Kobi K. Brinson
Christopher T. Brumback
Robert H. Brunson
Alexander M. Bullock
James H. Burns
Twana N. Burris-Alcide
Melissa O. Oellerich Butler
Blakely C. Cahoon
John M. Campbell
Sharon B. Capers
Christopher D. Casavale
Daniel B. Causey, IV
George B. Cauthen
David A. Chaney, Jr.
Joyce F. Cheeks, III
Molly Cherry
J. Sterling Chillico
Natasha D. Chisolm
Christopher E. Church
Michael A. Cicero
Jesse T. Clay
Patrick J. Cleary
Sarah L. Clingman
Jack E. Cohoon
Cynthia A. Coker
Gregory L. Cole, Jr.
Miles E. Coleman
Colin D. Colverson
Michelle M. Condon
Andrew M. Connor
William J. Cook
Harmon L. Cooper
John T. Cooper
Stephanie S. Cooper
Sarah J.M. Cox
William C. Crantford
Mary-Patricia Crawford
Rebecca P. Creel
Cynthia S. Crick
Bailey D. Crosby
Shaquana M. Cuttino
Michael A. Dalton
Joseph P. D'Ambrosio
E. Bart Daniel
Christopher J. Daniels
D. Nichole Davis
Meghan T. Davis
Matt S. Dean
John DeLoache
Ruth DiPasquale
Elizabeth D. Donaldson
Thomas F. Dougall
Ian T. Duggan
Brian Dumas
Debbie W. Durban
Walter Dusky
Sarah Eibling
Ingrid B. Erwin
Patti Ferguson
Gary I. Finklea
Lesley A. Firestone
Patricia L. Forbis
Joseph E. Fornadel
Paul W. Fountain
Margaret M. Fox
Elizabeth A. Franklin-Best
Allen Fretwell
Jose A. Fuentes
Isaac Garcia
Gil Gatch
Andy S. Gaunce
Chris C. Genovese
Meagan T. Gentry
Grant H. Gibson
Nicole M. Given
James H. Goldin
Joseph C. Good, III
James N. Gorsline
Cassandra P. Gorton
Christian C. Grant
Kristin S. Gray
Neil E. Grayson
Shanise A. Greenfield
John P. Griffith
Timothy L. Griffith
Jeffrey K. Gurney
Evan K. Guthrie
Susan Hackett
John B. Hagerty
Christopher T. Hagins
Nikole D. Haltiwanger
Ernest Hamilton
Angela D. Harrison
Carrie L. Harrison
Bryan S. Haskins
Parker H. Hastings
Sean C. Hastings
Bernard Hawkins
Rachel Hedley
James T. Hedgepath
La'Keabian Henderson
Amber M. Hendrick
Jacob Henerey
James J. Hennigan
Andrew J. Hermiller
Martin S. High
Teresa Z. Hill
Kimberly M. Hodge
Jonathan M. Holder
Diana L. Holt
Robert T. Homlar
Melissa J. Hordichuk
Gina I. Horseman
Charles E. Howard
Amelia C. Hritz
Mason M. Hubbard
Riana Husted
Thomas T. Hydrick
Amanda Itterly
Stanley G. Jackson
Kenneth A. Janik
Judy D. Jarecki-Black
Elaine Jenkins
Clayton L. Jennings
Carol A. Johnson
Garrett Johnson
John C. Johnston
Jennifer L. Jokerst
Lindsay Joyner
Walter R. Kaufmann
Edward T. Kelaher
Trent M. Kernodle
James W. Kerr, Jr.
Elle E. Klein
Margaret Ann Kneece
Frank B. Knowlton
George C. Kosko
Tasha J. Kotz
Jeffrey W. Kuykendall
Eddye L. Lane
Daniel A. Larson
Amy S. Lawrence
Benjamin S. Le Clercq
Gary Lemel
Wendy P. Levine
Jonathan E. Lewis
Nicole J. Ligon
Rebecca K. Lindahl
Elliot B. Loncar
Scott D. MacLatchie
Ian D. Maguire
Franklin M. Mann, Jr.
George Martin
Anthony G. Masino
Blair Massey
Lawton S. Matthews
Crystal McCall
James F. McCrackin
James L. McCutchen
Kathleen M. McDaniel
William C. McDow, Jr.
Jane A. McFaddin
Thomas W. McGee
John W. McGreevy
Bernard McIntyre
Robin R. McLean
Yancey A. McLeod, III
Carol I. McMahan
Kathleen M. Mellen
Stephen S. Meyer
John Meyers
Brian C. Mickelsen
Graham S. Mitchell
Justin Montgomery
Julie L. Moore
Thomas F. Moran
Jacqueline A. Moss
Kevin D. Mulet
Phillip G. Mullinnix
Laura A. Musselman
Rosalyn H. Myers
Matthew Joseph Myers
Thad L. Myers
Ruth D. Nagee
Tara E. Nauful
Ryan Newkirk
Parrish S. Nordan
Jeanne T. Norris
Efia Nwangaza
Justin M. Osborn
Robert N. Page, IV
Nicole L. Paluzzi
E. Spencer Parris
James B. Paslay
Richard J. Paul
Richard D. Peacock
William H. Penn
Cynthia R. Person
Thomas B. Peterman
Leah T. Petree-Angone
Kenneth Pham
Sean Pike
Rodney F. Pillsbury
Edgar M. Pinilla
Tucker Player
Shannon M. Polvi
Brandon K. Poston
Kevin Pratt
Bettis C. Rainsford, Jr.
Tom M. Reddick
Rhett Ricard
Ryan G. Rich
Nina C. Richards
Tiffany Richardson
Annabelle B. Robertson
James Robertson
Sybil D. Rosado
Michael T. Rose
Dowse B. Rustin
Dale R. Samuels
John W. Sandlin
Nathan R. Scales
Giles M. Schanen
Vernell I. Scott
Zandra Johnson Scott
Pamella A. Seay
Casey M. Secor
Kacey M. Seifert
Barbara Seymour
David Shea
Nathan J. Sheldon
Nekki Shutt
Alwyn T. Silver
William M. Simmons
Carter C. Simpson
David E. Simpson
Richardine Singleton-Brown
La'Porscha T. Smalls
David M. Smith, Jr.
Jared D. Smith
Kate E. Smith
Lindsey L. Smith
Tracey G. Snipes
Nina N. Sperling
Rivers S. Stilwell
Michael P. Stover
Robert T. Streisel
Erin Stuckey
Michele L. Stumpe
Mark C. Svalina
Moisette I. Sweat
Brent M. Takach
Catherine Templeton
Nicholas J. Theos
Nicholas G. Thomas
Thomas S. Tisdale, Jr.
Thomas J. Tobin
Samuel B. Tooker
Minhdy T. Tran
Vordman C. Traywick, III
Richard W. Turner, Jr.
Brian W. Tyson
Daniel R. Unumb
Timothy S. VanDenBerg
Charles S. Verdin
John C. Von Lehe
Henry P. Wall
Regina B. Ward
Bradish J. Waring
Caroline A. Warner
Matthew J. Washnock
Ian T. Watterson
M. Thomas Webber, Jr.
Charles H. West
Daniel J. Westbrook
Thad H. Westbrook
Robert W. Whelan
Donald H. White
Edward K. White
Nathan A. White
C. Alice Whitesides
Robert W. Whitesides, Sr.
Bianca P. Williams
Blake T. Williams
Christopher L. Williams
Destinee S. Wilson
L. Rachel Wilson
Hunter L. Windham
Thomas W. Winslow
David W. Wolf
Katarina K. Wong
Elaine L. Yap
Monica W. Yates
William G. Yarborough, III
Sally R. Young
Fatima A. Zeidan
