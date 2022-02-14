SC Converted.png

COLUMBIA, S.C. – More than 300 South Carolina attorneys have been named to the 2021 South Carolina Supreme Court Pro Bono Honor Roll, the Supreme Court of South Carolina announced today.

This designation honors those dedicated attorneys who provide 50 or more hours of pro bono legal service in a calendar year. This includes volunteering their legal skills to guide, advise, and represent indigent citizens with legal needs and educate citizens about the law and the legal system.

Supreme Court of South Carolina Chief Justice Donald W. Beatty, said, “The efforts of these attorneys help improve the lives of citizens and ensure a fair and efficient court system for all. To each attorney listed on this Pro Bono honor roll, I commend you and thank you for exemplifying the best of the legal profession. Providing legal representation for members of your community who cannot otherwise afford it has no doubt made a positive difference in the lives of countless South Carolinians. ”

Mary Sharp, President of the SC Bar reiterated, “We are grateful for all the Palmetto State attorneys who regularly volunteer their services by providing direct representation, holding clinics, and answering questions for those South Carolinians of low or modest means. We also recognize that countless members of the South Carolina Bar provide pro bono legal assistance in their own communities on a daily basis but prefer not to be publicly recognized, and we would like to sincerely thank those attorneys for their contributions.”

The Supreme Court is pleased to announce the following lawyers who have been named to the 2021 Pro Bono Honor Roll:

Matthew A. Abee

Merritt G. Abney

Jamie Ackermann

Lauren Acquaviva

Christopher W. Adams

Samantha E. Albrecht

Marcia Alfaro

Megan E. Allen

Gregory W. Anderson

Howard W. Anderson, III

William S. Aramony

Morgan C. Arndt

Brittany Arsiniega

Adam R. Artigliere

C. Daniel Atkinson

Michael Atwater

Marshall T. Austin

Chasity S. Avinger

Elizabeth F. Bailey

Erika Baldwin

David P. Bartholomew

Roberta E. Barton

James L. Bell

Lowell Bernstein

V. Brian Bevon

Joseph P. Bias

Albert G. Bilbrey, Jr.

Karen F. Bloom

Carolyn H. Blue

Daniel J. Body

Michael J. Bogle

Cherlyn W. Borjes

Reese Boyd, III

Olesya V. Bracey

Kobi K. Brinson

Christopher T. Brumback

Robert H. Brunson

Alexander M. Bullock

James H. Burns

Twana N. Burris-Alcide

Melissa O. Oellerich Butler

Blakely C. Cahoon

John M. Campbell

Sharon B. Capers

Christopher D. Casavale

Daniel B. Causey, IV

George B. Cauthen

David A. Chaney, Jr.

Joyce F. Cheeks, III

Molly Cherry

J. Sterling Chillico

Natasha D. Chisolm

Christopher E. Church

Michael A. Cicero

Jesse T. Clay

Patrick J. Cleary

Sarah L. Clingman

Jack E. Cohoon

Cynthia A. Coker

Gregory L. Cole, Jr.

Miles E. Coleman

Colin D. Colverson

Michelle M. Condon

Andrew M. Connor

William J. Cook

Harmon L. Cooper

John T. Cooper

Stephanie S. Cooper

Sarah J.M. Cox

William C. Crantford

Mary-Patricia Crawford

Rebecca P. Creel

Cynthia S. Crick

Bailey D. Crosby

Shaquana M. Cuttino

Michael A. Dalton

Joseph P. D'Ambrosio

E. Bart Daniel

Christopher J. Daniels

D. Nichole Davis

Meghan T. Davis

Matt S. Dean

John DeLoache

Ruth DiPasquale

Elizabeth D. Donaldson

Thomas F. Dougall

Ian T. Duggan

Brian Dumas

Debbie W. Durban

Walter Dusky

Sarah Eibling

Ingrid B. Erwin

Patti Ferguson

Gary I. Finklea

Lesley A. Firestone

Patricia L. Forbis

Joseph E. Fornadel

Paul W. Fountain

Margaret M. Fox

Elizabeth A. Franklin-Best

Allen Fretwell

Jose A. Fuentes

Isaac Garcia

Gil Gatch

Andy S. Gaunce

Chris C. Genovese

Meagan T. Gentry

Grant H. Gibson

Nicole M. Given

James H. Goldin

Joseph C. Good, III

James N. Gorsline

Cassandra P. Gorton

Christian C. Grant

Kristin S. Gray

Neil E. Grayson

Shanise A. Greenfield

John P. Griffith

Timothy L. Griffith

Jeffrey K. Gurney

Evan K. Guthrie

Susan Hackett

John B. Hagerty

Christopher T. Hagins

Nikole D. Haltiwanger

Ernest Hamilton

Angela D. Harrison

Carrie L. Harrison

Bryan S. Haskins

Parker H. Hastings

Sean C. Hastings

Bernard Hawkins

Rachel Hedley

James T. Hedgepath

La'Keabian Henderson

Amber M. Hendrick

Jacob Henerey

James J. Hennigan

Andrew J. Hermiller

Martin S. High

Teresa Z. Hill

Kimberly M. Hodge

Jonathan M. Holder

Diana L. Holt

Robert T. Homlar

Melissa J. Hordichuk

Gina I. Horseman

Charles E. Howard

Amelia C. Hritz

Mason M. Hubbard

Riana Husted

Thomas T. Hydrick

Amanda Itterly

Stanley G. Jackson

Kenneth A. Janik

Judy D. Jarecki-Black

Elaine Jenkins

Clayton L. Jennings

Carol A. Johnson

Garrett Johnson

John C. Johnston

Jennifer L. Jokerst

Lindsay Joyner

Walter R. Kaufmann

Edward T. Kelaher

Trent M. Kernodle

James W. Kerr, Jr.

Elle E. Klein

Margaret Ann Kneece

Frank B. Knowlton

George C. Kosko

Tasha J. Kotz

Jeffrey W. Kuykendall

Eddye L. Lane

Daniel A. Larson

Amy S. Lawrence

Benjamin S. Le Clercq

Gary Lemel

Wendy P. Levine

Jonathan E. Lewis

Nicole J. Ligon

Rebecca K. Lindahl

Elliot B. Loncar

Scott D. MacLatchie

Ian D. Maguire

Franklin M. Mann, Jr.

George Martin

Anthony G. Masino

Blair Massey

Lawton S. Matthews

Crystal McCall

James F. McCrackin

James L. McCutchen

Kathleen M. McDaniel

William C. McDow, Jr.

Jane A. McFaddin

Thomas W. McGee

John W. McGreevy

Bernard McIntyre

Robin R. McLean

Yancey A. McLeod, III

Carol I. McMahan

Kathleen M. Mellen

Stephen S. Meyer

John Meyers

Brian C. Mickelsen

Graham S. Mitchell

Justin Montgomery

Julie L. Moore

Thomas F. Moran

Jacqueline A. Moss

Kevin D. Mulet

Phillip G. Mullinnix

Laura A. Musselman

Rosalyn H. Myers

Matthew Joseph Myers

Thad L. Myers

Ruth D. Nagee

Tara E. Nauful

Ryan Newkirk

Parrish S. Nordan

Jeanne T. Norris

Efia Nwangaza

Justin M. Osborn

Robert N. Page, IV

Nicole L. Paluzzi

E. Spencer Parris

James B. Paslay

Richard J. Paul

Richard D. Peacock

William H. Penn

Cynthia R. Person

Thomas B. Peterman

Leah T. Petree-Angone

Kenneth Pham

Sean Pike

Rodney F. Pillsbury

Edgar M. Pinilla

Tucker Player

Shannon M. Polvi

Brandon K. Poston

Kevin Pratt

Bettis C. Rainsford, Jr.

Tom M. Reddick

Rhett Ricard

Ryan G. Rich

Nina C. Richards

Tiffany Richardson

Annabelle B. Robertson

James Robertson

Sybil D. Rosado

Michael T. Rose

Dowse B. Rustin

Dale R. Samuels

John W. Sandlin

Nathan R. Scales

Giles M. Schanen

Vernell I. Scott

Zandra Johnson Scott

Pamella A. Seay

Casey M. Secor

Kacey M. Seifert

Barbara Seymour

David Shea

Nathan J. Sheldon

Nekki Shutt

Alwyn T. Silver

William M. Simmons

Carter C. Simpson

David E. Simpson

Richardine Singleton-Brown

La'Porscha T. Smalls

David M. Smith, Jr.

Jared D. Smith

Kate E. Smith

Lindsey L. Smith

Tracey G. Snipes

Nina N. Sperling

Rivers S. Stilwell

Michael P. Stover

Robert T. Streisel

Erin Stuckey

Michele L. Stumpe

Mark C. Svalina

Moisette I. Sweat

Brent M. Takach

Catherine Templeton

Nicholas J. Theos

Nicholas G. Thomas

Thomas S. Tisdale, Jr.

Thomas J. Tobin

Samuel B. Tooker

Minhdy T. Tran

Vordman C. Traywick, III

Richard W. Turner, Jr.

Brian W. Tyson

Daniel R. Unumb

Timothy S. VanDenBerg

Charles S. Verdin

John C. Von Lehe

Henry P. Wall

Regina B. Ward

Bradish J. Waring

Caroline A. Warner

Matthew J. Washnock

Ian T. Watterson

M. Thomas Webber, Jr.

Charles H. West

Daniel J. Westbrook

Thad H. Westbrook

Robert W. Whelan

Donald H. White

Edward K. White

Nathan A. White

C. Alice Whitesides

Robert W. Whitesides, Sr.

Bianca P. Williams

Blake T. Williams

Christopher L. Williams

Destinee S. Wilson

L. Rachel Wilson

Hunter L. Windham

Thomas W. Winslow

David W. Wolf

Katarina K. Wong

Elaine L. Yap

Monica W. Yates

William G. Yarborough, III

Sally R. Young

Fatima A. Zeidan