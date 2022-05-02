South Carolina Treasurer Curtis Loftis may be trying to give you some money.
The state treasurer’s office says they have over $750 million in unclaimed property, including over $6.7 million waiting to be claimed in Laurens County.
According to the treasurer’s website, it is explained that "in South Carolina, virtually any intangible property not in the possession of its owner can be considered unclaimed property. Examples of unclaimed property include dormant bank accounts, uncashed checks (including paychecks), unclaimed insurance proceeds, forgotten utility deposits, uncashed dividend checks and unexchanged shares of stock. It does not include real estate or vehicles.
Unclaimed property laws began in the United States as a consumer protection program and they have evolved to protect not only the owners, but their heirs and estates as well. Once property is in the custody of the state and its unclaimed property program, an aggressive outreach effort begins through mailings, social media, promotions and local media coverage. The state will maintain custody of the property in perpetuity until the rightful owner or heirs come forward to claim."
It’s a very simple process to check to see if you have any money waiting for you to claim. Go to https://southcarolina.findyourunclaimedproperty.com and search for your name. If you do have unclaimed money, simply fill out the requested documentation and a check will be issued to you.
“Millions of dollars are transferred to the Unclaimed Property Program each year by companies that cannot locate the owners," said Loftis. "Individuals, estates, businesses and even churches and charities can have unclaimed property. During my tenure, we have returned more than $260 million to South Carolinians. I encourage you to search for any unclaimed property we may be holding for you or your family. We currently have over $750 million available to claim. It's quick and easy and always free."
