SC Works is working with the City of Fountain Inn to host a job fair at the Farmer’s Market Pavilion located at 110 Depot Street on Thursday, October 15 from 2PM-5PM.
At a time when many in-person events have been cancelled, and more and more employers have resorted to an online application methods, this event will give both the employer and job seeker a time to meet face to face. While this is an outdoor event, face masks are still required.
About 30 employers will be at the event, hiring for manufacturing, distribution, logistics and more, so job seekers are asked to bring multiple resumes. If you are a job-seeker, you can create an account and follow the resume guide at www.jobs.scworks.org or visit an SC Works Center for in-person assistance.
Some of the employers who are scheduled to be at the event include, ZF Transmissions, Meiden America Switchgear, Inc., W.W. Grainger, Sealed Air, and International Vitamin Corporation Manufacturing. These employers have immediate hiring needs, so job seekers are encouraged to dress as if they are going to a job interview.
While at the job fair, attendees also can learn about training and educational opportunities available through SC Works.
The growing list of registered employers can be found here:
https://upperscworks.com/fountain-inn-confirmed-employers/
The job fair is a joint project of the Link Upstate Sector Partnership and the city of Fountain Inn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.