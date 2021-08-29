The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is kicking off its Sober or Slammer! campaign and stepping up its presence as the end of the “100 Deadly Days of Summer” approaches.
“Historically, we know that people will use these remaining weeks of summer and the long Labor Day weekend to enjoy one last vacation trip to our mountains and coast,” said SCDPS Director Robert G. Woods, IV. “Our troopers and officers will be working to make sure those trips are safe as they increase enforcement, especially around high-traffic waterways and coastal areas.”
In 2020, there were 14 fatalities during the Labor Day weekend, which caps off what law enforcement calls the “100 Deadly Days of Summer,” the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day during which traffic fatalities historically increase.
Sober or Slammer! enforcement kicked off Friday, August 20, and will run through September 6. During this time, law enforcement will place a strong emphasis on DUI reduction, safety belts, speed and distracted driving behaviors.
SCDPS will be using its new, unmarked Dodge Chargers and additional resources from its ACE specialized enforcement teams, which will concentrate on high-collision corridors, as part of its enhanced enforcement. Additionally, troopers will be working alongside state and local partners to increase enforcement around waterways. State and local law enforcement also will join together for multi-state joint public safety checkpoints and media events as part of the Hands Across the Border effort.
Overall, highway fatalities in South Carolina have increased this year compared to 2020, following a national trend. The latest data shows that there have been 684 people killed in total this year on S.C. roadways compared to 618 at this time in 2020.
“Let’s make Labor Day weekend a safe end to summer travel,” said SCHP Col. Chris Williamson. “That means being a defensive driver, following the posted speed limits, and designating a sober driver if you plan to consume alcohol.”
“We are reminding large trucks to ensure their vehicles are in good working condition, including properly maintained tires, secured loads and safe brakes,” said State Transport Police Col. Dean Dill. “We encourage motorists to be aware of the distance it takes for large trucks to stop and to watch out for blind spots in and around trucks.”
In addition to enforcement efforts, SCDPS will air public service announcements featuring the “Drink. Drive. Die.” concept on social and digital media, connected and cable television, and radio through September 6. South Carolina’s SOS campaign will correspond with the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.
