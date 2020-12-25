The South Carolina Department of Public Safety (SCDPS) and law enforcement partners statewide recently announced the kickoff for its Sober or Slammer! campaign from now through January 1 in coordination with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign which started on December 16.
Although the holidays may look different this year, troopers are encouraging motorists to make a plan for a safe ride home prior to any holiday celebrations.
The annual Sober or Slammer! Christmas/New Year’s campaign features a continuation of the “Drink. Drive. Die.” message. The original PSA can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rrqEdwlLutw and the 2020 sequel ad can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aswk75jHUxQ.
The “Drink. Drive. Die.” message can be seen and heard on radio, social/digital media, outdoor advertising, and connected/cable television. The advertising emphasizes the serious consequences of driving while under the influence of alcohol and serves as an educational companion to accompany enforcement efforts.
SCHP and local law enforcement agencies will also conduct a series of public safety checkpoints throughout the state during the New Year’s holiday period.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol encourages motorists to take the following steps to ensure a safe ride home:
- Designate a sober driver;
- Use public transportation, such as busesand shuttles;
- Call a local cab or taxi service, or planahead fora taxi. (Some local towing services also offer safe rides home and will tow the driver’s car home for a fee);
- Downloading and use ride-share apps such as Uber, Lyft, Sidecar, etc.
NHTSA is also doing its part to encourage safe rides and has developed the NHSTA SaferRide app, available for Android and Apple mobile devices. Users can create a profile in the SaferRide app and may use it to call a friend or a local cab service for a ride home.
