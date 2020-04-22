Clinton High School announces schedule pick-up days

 

On Wednesday afternoon, Governor Henry McMaster and SC Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman officially kept all K-12 schools online for the remainder of the school year. 

McMaster will issue an executive order that will end in-person school for the rest of the 2019-2020 school year, while giving districts flexibility on graduation, serving students with special needs and picking up belongings at school. 

Spearman said that schools will be allowed some in-person interaction such as parent-teacher conferences as long as social distancing measures remain intact. Spearman also said that districts will continue to serve meals and provide WiFi hotspots through busing systems.  

The announcement on Wednesday also signaled the end of spring sports for the South Carolina High School League. Schools and sports have been on hold since March 16. 

The SCHSL Executive Committee met on Wednesday to make it official, canceling all remaining seasons. The closure also included all spring football practices and competitive cheer tryouts. 

 