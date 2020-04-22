On Wednesday afternoon, Governor Henry McMaster and SC Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman officially kept all K-12 schools online for the remainder of the school year.
McMaster will issue an executive order that will end in-person school for the rest of the 2019-2020 school year, while giving districts flexibility on graduation, serving students with special needs and picking up belongings at school.
Spearman said that schools will be allowed some in-person interaction such as parent-teacher conferences as long as social distancing measures remain intact. Spearman also said that districts will continue to serve meals and provide WiFi hotspots through busing systems.
The announcement on Wednesday also signaled the end of spring sports for the South Carolina High School League. Schools and sports have been on hold since March 16.
The SCHSL Executive Committee met on Wednesday to make it official, canceling all remaining seasons. The closure also included all spring football practices and competitive cheer tryouts.
The decision to close schools was difficult but it is in the best interests of the health and well-being of South Carolina students, educators, and their families. While schools buildings will remain closed for the remainder of this school year, learning will continue.— Molly Spearman (@Molly_Spearman) April 22, 2020
Teachers, students, and parents must now more than ever work in a partnership. We will continue to support you w/ common sense policies that account for differences in delivery of instruction and the need to focus on the social, emotional, and physical well-being of children. https://t.co/cgUcvbszTi— Molly Spearman (@Molly_Spearman) April 22, 2020
