One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on I-26 on Sunday night.
The incident occurred around 6:59pm on I-26 westbound near the 56 mile marker, approximately two miles east of Clinton, according to Trooper Joe Hovis with the SCHP.
The fatality victim was driving a pickup truck west on I-26, ran off the left side of the road, struck the median and overturned into the eastbound side, said Hovis.
The driver was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. The Laurens County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Ashley Marie Horne, 27, of Newberry.
There were two passengers in the vehicle. One was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured. One was not wearing a seatbelt, was injured and airlifted to Prisma Greenville Hospital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.