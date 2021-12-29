One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 25 at Mt. Bethel Road on Tuesday night around 10:35pm, according to Master Trooper Gary Miller with the SCHP.
The accident occurred approximately four miles north of Ware Shoals.
A person was driving a 1999 Toyota Corolla south on Hwy. 25 when they ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree, said Miller.
According to Miller, the driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was wearing a seatbelt. The driver was entrapped and died at the scene, said Miller.
The identity of the victim has not been released by the Laurens County Coroner’s Office.
