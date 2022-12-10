One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Allen Bridge Road around 2pm on Friday, according to SCHP Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway.
The incident occurred near Axel Drive, approximately one mile south of Fountain Inn.
The driver of a 2015 Nissan sedan was traveling north on Allen Bridge Road when she ran off the right side of the road and struck a culvert, said Ridgeway.
The driver was pronounced dead at Greenville Memorial Hospital, said Ridgeway.
Laurens County Deputy Coroner Ashley Rushton identified the victim as Kathy Sonfelt, 71, of Fountain Inn.
