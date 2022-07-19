One person is dead as a result of injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash around midnight on July 4, according to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt.
The incident occurred on Hwy. 72 at Hwy. 221, approximately one mile south of Waterloo.
The victim was the sole occupant of a 2013 Chevrolet Cruze. The victim was driving south on Hwy. 221 when they crossed Hwy 72, striking a building and overturning, said Bolt.
The victim was transported to an area hospital by EMS and died on July 18.
Laurens County Coroner’s Office Deputy Coroner Ashley Rushton identified the victim as James Maye, 90, of Laurens.
