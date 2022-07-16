One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash on I-26 westbound around 9:45pm on Friday night, according to Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway.
The incident occurred at mile marker 47, approximately five miles west of Clinton.
The victim was driving a 2015 Chevrolet pickup. They ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, ran off the left side of the road and struck the cable median barrier.
According to Ridgeway, the driver died at the scene.
The identity of the victim has not been released by the Laurens County Coroner’s Office.
