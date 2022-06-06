One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Hellams Road, near Geddy Road, on Sunday night around 9pm, according to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt.
The driver of a 2006 Chevrolet HHR was traveling south on Hellams Road, when they crossed the center line and ran off the left side of the road, said Bolt. The vehicle struck an embankment and overturned.
The driver died at the scene, according to Bolt. The driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle.
The incident is under investigation by the SCHP.
The Laurens County Coroner’s Office has not released the identity of the victim.
