The driver of a motorcycle died after striking a tree off Hwy. 39 on Sunday night, according to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt.
The incident occurred around 5:45pm near M.A. Bryson Road.
The driver was operating a 2008 Honda motorcycle and was the sole occupant.
According to Bolt, the motorcycle was traveling south on Hwy. 39, when they ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree. The driver was ejected and died at the scene, said Bolt.
The crash is under investigation by the SCHP.
