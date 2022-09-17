One person is dead after a motorcycle crash on Hwy. 72 near Crystal Bay Drive. The incident occurred around 5:35pm on Saturday night.
The victim was driving a 2007 BMW motorcycle eastbound on Hwy. 72 when they left the roadway to the left and struck a tree, according to Master Trooper David Jones. The driver of the motorcycle died at the scene, said Jones.
The identity of the victim has not been released by the Laurens County Coroner’s Office.
The crash is under investigation by the SCHP.
