An 80-year-old person from Clinton died after a single-vehicle collision on Sunday afternoon around 1:40pm, according to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway.
The incident occurred on Old Milton Road near Keller Drive.
According to Ridgeway, the victim was driving a 2008 Nissan sedan west on Old Milton Road when they ran off the right side of the road, striking an embankment, a culvert and a guy wire.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, said Ridgeway.
The Laurens County Coroner’s Office has not released the identity of the victim.
