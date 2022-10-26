One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday night around 11:30pm, according to Trooper Nick Pye with the SCHP.
The incident occurred on Durbin Road near Park Road.
The victim was the sole occupant of a 2002 BMW sedan.
The victim was traveling north on Durbin Road when they ran off the left side of the road, struck an embankment and overturned, said Pye.
The victim was transported to a local hospital and later died, said Pye.
The Laurens County Coroner’s Office has not identified the victim.
This crash is under investigation by the SCHP.
