A Laurens County person died in a two-vehicle crash on East Jerry Road on Saturday morning, according to SCHP Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway.
The incident occurred around 12:02am near Brown Rd.
A person from Laurens County was driving a 2001 Chevrolet pickup north on East Jerry Road when they ran off the ride side of the road, overcorrected, crossed the center line and was struck on the passenger side of the vehicle by a 2009 Lincoln sedan, that was traveling south on East Jerry Road, said Ridgeway.
The driver of the sedan was injured and airlifted to Greenville. The driver of the pickup died at the scene, said Ridgeway.
Laurens County Deputy Coroner Ashley Rushton identified the deceased as Taylor Tisdale, 18, of Laurens. Tisdale was a student at Clinton High School and a member of the football team.
This incident is under investigation by the SC Highway Patrol.
