One person is dead after they were struck by a vehicle while walking on Hwy. 49, near Sandy Springs Rd., just after 10pm on Christmas Eve.
According to SCHP Master Trooper Gary Miller, a 50-year-old Gastonia man was driving a 2001 Honda sedan north on Hwy. 49 when he struck a pedestrian that was walking northbound on Hwy. 49.
The driver of the Honda was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured in the incident. A passenger in the vehicle was also not injured.
This incident is under investigation by the SCHP, according to Miller, and no charges have been filed.
The identity of the deceased has not been released by the Laurens County Coroner’s Office.
