A pedestrian died on Tuesday night after being struck by a vehicle around 9:20pm.
The incident occurred on Fleming Street Extension at Exchange Drive in Laurens.
A 2016 Toyota Camry and the pedestrian were traveling north on Fleming Street Extension when the vehicle struck the pedestrian, according to Master Trooper Gary Miller of the SCHP.
Laurens County Coroner's Office Deputy Coroner Ashley Rushton has identified the victim as Shaina Summerall, a 33-year-old female from Laurens.
This incident is under investigation by the SCHP.
