The South Carolina Highway Patrol is seeking information about a hit-and-run collision that occurred on Monday at approximately 7:45am on Georgia Road, near Zacks Trail.
An unknown vehicle was traveling south on Georgia Road near Zacks Trail when it struck a person walking. The pedestrian sustained serious injuries as a result of the collision.
The vehicle that left the scene will possibly have damage to the left front hood and fender.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the SCHP at 803-896-9621 or CrimeStoppers at 864-68-CRIME.
