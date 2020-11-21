Score Big/Win Big Returns to Laurens Middle School

Score Big/Win Big is back at Laurens Middle School.
All students can earn tickets for fun prize drawings by doing their very best academic work. 6th grade student Jasmine Latta was the first SB/WB winner this school year. She received an e-gift certificate to the school's recent book fair.
School librarian Kathy Butler assisted Jasmine in selecting her new books. Pictured are (l to r) Lewis Compton, school principal; Kathy Butler, librarian; and Jasmine Latta, student prize winner.
