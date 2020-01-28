Hilarity abounds on the Laurens County Community Theatre stage with the British comedy See How They Run.
Performances are Thursday, January 30; Friday, January 31; and Saturday, February 1, with 7:30 p.m. and a 3 p.m. matinee on Saturday.
Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for seniors/students.
LCCT is in the Gillam Center for the Performing Arts in Clinton. Pictured are cast members (from left): Jim Barton, Ami Vaughn, Graham Duncan, Sharon Vincent, Megan Walsh, Amy Link, Tim Doyle, Graham Szymanski and Lesslie Blakely.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.