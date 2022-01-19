Seventeen-year-olds who will turn 18 on or before November 8, 2022 can now register to vote in the June primaries and the general election. This registration period began on Saturday, January 15, 2022.
According to 7-5-180 of the S.C. Code of Laws, those individuals who are not yet 18-years-old but will turn 18 before the next ensuing General Election, and who otherwise qualify to vote, have the right to register beginning 120 days prior to the closing of the books of a preceding primary.
