In order to minimize face-to-face contact and the risk of spreading the COVID-19 infection, Self Regional Healthcare has established Virtual Visits at all of their physician practice offices.
These Virtual Visits allow patients to see their doctor without physically coming to the office. The new service uses Google DUO, a platform for high quality video calls on smartphones, tablets and computers.
What patients can expect during a virtual visit with their provider:
- The same quality care that they would receive if they came into the office to see their provider
- An initial registration phone call from the office 10-15 minutes prior to the appointment time
- A phone call from the provider to start the visit
In order to schedule a Virtual Visit, patients should call their physician’s office, or message the office through MyChart at https://mychart.selfregional.org/.
Google DUO is available for free on app stores for both iOS and Android devices, or at https://duo.google.com/.
Virtual Visits are not intended for medical emergencies. Patients needing emergency care should call 911.
