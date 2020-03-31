Laurens mayor Nathan Senn issued a statement on Tuesday in response to Gov. Henry McMaster closing non-essential businesses in South Carolina.
“The City of Laurens will not be issuing any sort of "shelter in place" emergency order. We will review the need to implement other measures as needed. According to an opinion of the SC Attorney General on Monday, under the current circumstances, SC law does not allow cities to implement "shelter in place" orders.
I do believe it is proper, and appropriate at this point, for such measures to be taken statewide and at the order of the Governor. Since cities cannot put these restrictions in place to protect public health, Mayors and leaders across the state have urged the Governor to take action.
The Governor's executive order issued today was, as he described it, "the bare minimum," that could be done. We certainly understand the desire to let individuals and businesses make choices which are best suited to their own needs and circumstances. Nevertheless, the Governor has ordered that certain businesses be closed. Some, MAY remain open, though many SHOULD NOT. So, for so long as the decision to remain open or not remains with the business owner, we want to speak with a unified voice, echoing the request of the Governor: PLEASE STAY AT HOME.
The more effective we are at controlling the spread of infection now, the more quickly this pandemic will be defeated. Please continue to do your part to hunker down, stay at home, and protect your families and those you love.”
