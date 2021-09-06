Vote button

The South Carolina State Election Commission, along with county election officials across the country, are celebrating National Voter Registration Month this September.

During the month, state and local election officials are encouraging South Carolinians to register to vote and update their address. September 28th will be highlighted as National Voter Registration Day.

See a list of all upcoming elections in 2021.

Registering to vote has never been easier:

If you are already registered, take two minutes to make sure your voter registration is current:

State and local election officials are your trusted sources for election information. For more on voter registration and elections, visit scVOTES.gov

Visit nationalvoterregistrationday.org to learn more about the nationwide effort to register voters.