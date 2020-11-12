COLUMBIA, S.C. – Setterstix Corporation (Setterstix), a paper stick manufacturer, today announced plans to establish operations in Laurens County. The more than $11.7 million investment will create 80 new jobs.
Founded in 1938, Setterstix manufactures and ships more than 17 billion paper sticks throughout the United States, Canada and overseas every year. The company manufactures paper sticks for candy, cotton swabs, health care and novelty items.
“Fountain Inn, South Carolina is Setterstix’s first U.S. manufacturing location outside of Cattaraugus, New York, where we have been operational for 82 years," said Setterstix President Eric Pritchard. "We are delighted to be expanding our global footprint in this community and growing our brand from South Carolina. Laurens County, the South Carolina Department of Commerce, SC Ports and readySC have been key partners in us making this location decision. It is our honor to now be a part of the South Carolina manufacturing community.”
Located at 830 International Boulevard in Fountain Inn, Setterstix’s new facility will increase the company’s manufacturing and shipping capabilities, which will allow growth into international markets. With local paper sources and reduced logistics costs, Setterstix will be more competitive and in position to accommodate the worldwide demand resulting from the elimination of single-use plastics.
“Our approach to creating a business-friendly environment for companies of every kind continues to pay off, and Setterstix’s investment in Laurens County is a testament to that," said SC Gov. Henry McMaster. "This investment will have a tremendous impact on the continued growth of Laurens County and South Carolina.”
The new facility is expected to be completed by February 2021. Individuals interested in joining the Setterstix team should visit the company’s website.
“We are grateful to have Setterstix Corporation establish operations in Laurens County," said Laurens County Council chairman David Pitts. "Laurens County continues to be a thriving manufacturing economy that creates jobs. We welcome Setterstix to our community and look forward to a great partnership.”
