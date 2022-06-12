Statewide primaries for candidates seeking political party nominations will take place on Tuesday, June 14. Winners of the primaries will face off in the Nov. 8 general election.
Click here to see your sample ballot.
In local races, Republican Rep. Stewart Jones will face opposition in the primary for SC House of Representatives-District 14. Jones, of Laurens, will face off with Joe Benson, of Cross Hill, and Cole Kazmarski, of Waterloo, in the Republican Primary. Daniel Duncan, of Laurens, is the lone Democrat running and he will face the Republican candidate in the general election.
Rep. Doug Gilliam, of Buffalo, will face Melinda Butler, of Union, in the Republican Primary for SC House of Representatives-District 42.
Republican Rep. Jeff Duncan will run unopposed in the race for US House of Representatives-District 3.
The following Laurens County seats will be unopposed in the general election: Mark Willis-SC House District 16, Kaye Fridy-Probate Judge, Jim Coleman-Auditor, Cynthia Burke-Treasurer, Kemp Younts-County Council District 1, Brown Patterson-County Council District 4 and Jeffrey Carroll-County Council District 5.
In the race for Governor, Henry McMaster and Harrison Musselwhite will be on the Republican ballot. Carlton Boyd, Joe Cunningham, Mia McLeod, Calvin CJ Mack McMillan and William H. Williams will be on the Democratic ballot.
In the race for Secretary of State, Keith Blandford and Mark Hammond will be on the Republican ballot.
In the race for Attorney General, Alan Wilson and Lauren Martel will be on the Republican ballot.
For State Superintendent of Education, Travis Bedson, Bryan Chapman, Kizzi Gibson, Lynda Leventis-Wells, Kathy Maness and Ellen Weaver will be on the Republican ballot. Gary L Burgess, Lisa Ellis and Jerry Govan will be on the Democratic ballot.
In the race for Commissioner of Agriculture, Bill Bledsoe, Bob Rozier and Hugh Weathers will be on the Republican ballot.
For US Senate 2, Catherine Fleming Bruce, Angela Geter and Krystle Matthews will be on the Democratic ballot.
Laurens County polls will be open from 7am-7pm.
