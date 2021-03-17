The National Weather Service is reporting that severe thunderstorms are expected to affect Laurens County on Thursday.
According to the National Weather Service, the main threat will be damaging wind gusts, but isolated large hail and tornadoes will also be possible.
Peak wind gusts for Laurens County are expected to be 24 MPH. Sustained winds are expected between 10-17 MPH, coming from the south-southwest.
The storms are expected to come through Laurens County between 8am-noon on Thursday. Rainfall is expected to be between 0.5-1.0 inches of rain.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.