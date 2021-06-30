Leadership of the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce board of directors changed last Tuesday from Ernie Segars to Michael Seymour, a Laurens businessman.
A retired Laurens County Administrator, Segars said the county has accomplished a long-time goal - combining the Chambers of Clinton and Laurens, and separating out industry-recruitment efforts into a development corporation, both of which are viable organizations.
“I’m the oldest person in the room and I have seen the Chambers of Clinton and Laurens join together, and the economic development go to the LCDC (Laurens County Development Corporation). The goal was to have both be active and viable, and they are,” Segars said at last Tuesday’s Chamber board meeting at the Laurens County Museum’s Witherspoon Building.
Chamber President and CEO Amanda Munyan reported on numerous activities of the organization. Later that day, she introduced a Countywide anti-littering intitiative during an event in downtown Laurens, just a few yards from the Museum building.
Board members authorized a budget that will hire two additional employees for the three-person chamber staff. Both are seen as “on the road” positions - a business-members recruiter and a litter volunteers coordinator to make Keep Laurens County Beautiful a state and national beautification affiliate. Funds from Laurens County, the Cities of Clinton, Laurens and Fountain Inn, and the LCDC will facilitate the anti-littering affiliate’s position.
The expansion is possible despite a turn-down in special events revenues brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. For the better part of 2 years, live in-person events, concerts, and dining have been discouraged - and in some cases, mandated against - to slow down the serious virus, which has played a role in the deaths of more than 615,000 Americans.
The Chamber has been no exception to the economic fall-out, losing two very popular live events - the Fan Challenge Oyster Roast and the Annual Meeting. But, memberships have remained strong - new membership goals have been met - and the Chamber has kept its operations going. It is having its federal PPP (payroll protection) loan forgiven because it maintained its payroll through the pandemic, often through virtual meetings.
Munyan said job fairs were conducted with School Districts 56 and 55 for students in the continuing workforce development efforts. She also reported on a job fair with the SC Department of Social Services at the Clinton National Guard Armory where 43 job- seekers sought information from 41 vendors - the event was a great networking opportunity, she added.
The Board also was updated on Chamber-affiliated efforts in the areas of Tourism - Revolutionary War 250th anniversary;Leadership Laurens County in August; Connect Lake Greenwood - Lights on the Lake, July 2; Touchdown Club, starting Aug. 26; andTen at the Top’s new entrepreneur site.
