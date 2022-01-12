COLUMBIA, S.C. – Shamrock Technologies, Inc. (Shamrock), one of the world’s largest processors and developers of specialty natural and synthetic wax additives, today announced plans to establish operations in Laurens County. The company’s $19.4 million investment will create growth opportunities in emerging markets.
“Shamrock Technologies is excited to be making our next investment in Laurens County as we expand our global footprint to prepare for future growth," said Shamrock Technologies, Inc. President Joon Choo. "With the highly supportive business environment and the ready availability of local professional talent, we look forward to developing and launching our new series of green and biobased specialty products in support of the circular economy right here in South Carolina.”
A family-owned company for more than 80 years, Shamrock is a leader in recycling fluorinated polymers to produce application-specific micropowders. The company manufactures a variety of technology-based products, which are processed into high-engineered plastics, grease and lubricants, for use ranging from farm equipment to automotive gears and airplanes.
“We applaud Shamrock Technologies, Inc. on their decision to locate their newest operations in South Carolina," said Gov. Henry McMaster. "Shamrock joins the growing roster of innovative companies in the Palmetto State with a focus on recycling materials into new products. Congratulations to Shamrock and Laurens County on today’s announcement.”
Located at 101 Connexial Blvd. in Gray Court, Shamrock’s Laurens County operations will primarily manufacture micronized wax, dispersions and emulsions and related products.
“We are excited to welcome Shamrock Technologies, Inc. to Laurens County," said Laurens County Council Chair Brown Patterson. "We are proud that Laurens County continues to be a great place to do business and can attract a wide array of industry types. We are grateful for this announcement and the opportunities it will provide to our citizens.”
Operations are expected to be online by early 2023. Individuals interested in joining the Shamrock team should visit the company’s careers page.
The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project.
