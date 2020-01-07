The Laurens County Shrine Club will be selling chicken stew as a fundraiser on Friday, January 17. The stew is milk-based and will be ready at 12 noon for pick up in Laurens at 250 W. Laurens Street.
The stew is $8 per quart and orders are being taken now. Please contact Ricky Chastain at 864-684-2609 or see a fellow Laurens Shriner to place an order. Deliveries will be available within a reasonable distance or your order can be picked up on Jan. 17 at 12 noon.
Orders will be taken on a first come, first served basis, as quantities are limited.
All proceeds will go to the Laurens County Shrine Club.
