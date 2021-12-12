The holiday season isn’t over until we “ring in the new year” and now for the first time there is a local option to celebrate in style. But, you have to hurry. Ticket sales end Tuesday, December 14.
The Laurens County Museum will host “A Night to Remember,” a fundraiser and gala that will provide Laurens County residents the option of staying close to home while celebrating in style.
The New Year’s Eve event will take place at the museum’s new location, the Witherspoon Building, and include a “first look” at the new exhibit hall that will be revealed to the public during the open house on Sunday, January 2, 2022, 2:00-5:00 pm.
The evening begins at 7:00 pm with a reception that includes a wine bar and appetizers. As guests enjoy refreshments and view the new exhibits, they can step back in time with a photo op in front of the 100+ year-old buggy that came from a farm in Mountville. Laurens Graduate of SC Governor’s School for the Arts, Hampton Stroble, will delight guests with music performed on the antique Cora Cox Lucas Music Club grand piano.
At 8:00 pm guests will transition to the Magnolia Room for a sit-down dinner. The menu will include prime rib, smoked turkey, delicious side dishes and a fabulous dessert bar. Dinner will include an open bar and live music from Double Take, a duet of jazz musicians who will create the mood that compliments the food.
Double Take members, Mark Adams and Steve Cron perform a wide variety of musical styles and genres dating from the 1930’s to the 1980’s including songs from artists Chicago, Beatles, James Taylor, David Gates and Bread, Sam Cooke, The Platters, Carlos Antonio Jobim, Luther Vandross, Billy Joel, Nat King Cole, Carl Perkins, Dion Warwick, Dave Brubeck, and classic musicals like Roberta and The Music Man. Guests will hear Steve on soprano and alto sax, flute, penny whistle, percussion, and vocals while Mark adds guitar, piano, and vocals.
Following dinner, guests will dance the night away with music provided by DJ Doug Bryson. As the evening progresses to the midnight hour, guests will be invited to enjoy a champagne bar on the first floor. Stepping outside, guests will have a great view of the City of Laurens laser light show on the square while they ring in the new year.
“We are so excited to bring an event of this caliber to Laurens County,” said Teresa Noble, Event Coordinator for the LCMA Magnolia Room. “Our New Year’s Eve celebration includes everything offered in neighboring cities minus the travel.”
The event is limited to 175 people and the cost per person is $150. This includes all food, beverages, and entertainment. Tickets can be purchased by contacting one of the individuals listed below.
Pick out your dressiest cocktail attire and get your tickets to attend “A Night to Remember.”
For more information or tickets contact:
Becky Kirkland – 864-992-3375
Debbie Vaughn – 864-871-4907
Elma Morrison - 864-981-1738
Jane McCarter – 864-360-2417
Carolyn Shortt - 864-923-1024
Teresa Noble – 864-871-0869
Walter Allen – 864-923-3513
