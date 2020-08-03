On Thursday, July 23, Silent Tears announced a “2020 Emergency Match” campaign, a statewide fundraising effort to benefit South Carolina’s domestic violence centers, along with a major financial gift that will benefit five centers that serve the most impoverished areas of the state, this is including The SAFE Home in Laurens County.
For seven years, Silent Tears has provided financial resources to the centers that help those who have suffered the worst kind of abuse. In 2019, Silent Tears founder Bob Castellani announced a $5 million gift to support organizations that promote an end to child abuse, sexual assault, and domestic violence in South Carolina. So far, about $3.1 million of those funds have been distributed
The centers that help survivors of domestic violence have faced enormous unanticipated costs during the coronavirus pandemic, particularly those that have had to house clients in hotels to maintain social distancing standards. Fewer people are donating, federal funding has been cut and fundraising events have been canceled.
Between the loss of control abusers feel, the spike in alcohol and drug use, and the absence of a daily escape in the form of a routine work week, a horrific stage has been set for a surge in cases of domestic abuse.
Laurens County SAFE Home services an area where about 18 percent of people live in poverty and though that percentage is slightly lower, the Laurens County service area does not include any large cities, which typically have more robust donor bases.
The SAFE Home has also experienced a fire. The fire was contained to only one section of the shelter. While insurance will cover some expenses, it will not cover all. There is a lot of uncertainty in what will happen but They will continue to offer services and support.
Please call 864-682-7270 for assistance or to donate, please mail donations to PO Box 744, Clinton S.C. 29325. Every Dollar raised will be matched by the Silent Tears Organization up to $75,000.
