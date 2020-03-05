Laurens County native Michelle Simmons has announced her candidacy for Laurens County Clerk of Court.
“Laurens County is my home,” said Simmons. “I grew up here, attended public schools here and for over 15 years have been involved with the legal system here. This is where I live. This is where I have worked. This is where I am raising my family. And, this is where it would be my privilege to serve you as Laurens County Clerk of Court.”
Simmons has been involved with the legal system in South Carolina since 2006. She has been an office manager and legal assistant in the same Laurens law firm throughout her career. She has worked closely with the citizens of Laurens County and the courthouse by scheduling hearings and appointments, conducting thorough property records searches and conveyances, and assisting attorneys with juror selection and qualification.
Simmons and her husband, Michael, have a four-year-old son, Carter. Michelle is part of a multi-generational Laurens County family. She is the daughter of Joe and Shannon Lambert of Laurens. She is the granddaughter of Brenda and the late Jim Armstrong, whose public service as Chief of Police and Mayor of Gray Court was an early influence for Michelle in the important of public service. Her husband’s parents are Tommy and Ginger Simmons of Clinton.
An active member of the community, Simmons volunteers her time to local events and organizations and serves on several committees within her church, Davidson Street Baptist Church. She is an honor graduate of Laurens District 55 High School and a graduate of Piedmont Technical College where she earned a degree in Administrative Office Technology with a Legal Concentration.
In her free time Michelle enjoys exercising, traveling and speeding time with her family.
