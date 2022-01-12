Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, six Laurens District 55 schools will transition to eLearning beginning on Thursday, January 13.
District 55 sent the following information to parents on Tuesday:
"After reviewing the data from the past two days, consulting with principals, and looking at the trend for COVID-related activity in our schools, we have concluded that it has become increasingly difficult to operate some of our schools safely. A few of our schools have reached a critical point where we cannot provide quality and safe educational experiences due to the high percentage of staff member absences required to isolate or quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure. While we remain committed to providing in-person learning to all students, these recent developments in staff shortages have forced us to make the difficult decision to shift the following schools to eLearning beginning on Thursday, January 13, 2022:
- Ford Elementary School
- Gray Court-Owings School
- Hickory Tavern School
- Laurens Elementary School
- Laurens Middle School
- Laurens District 55 High School
On Monday, January 17, 2022, schools will be closed in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr, holiday. All schools will transition back to in-person on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.
Principals will meet with staff members of these schools to provide all information needed to ensure learning will continue at home. They will guide teachers on sending computers home and posting assignments in Google Classroom and any other information necessary for a successful eLearning experience. Paper assignments will also be made available for those who may not have internet access. Student Nutrition will send meals home tomorrow with students at the schools mentioned above for the remainder of the week.
The custodial staff will thoroughly clean school buildings in the interim to ensure that they are ready for students when they return on Tuesday, January 18, 2022. We will continue to monitor the data and keep everyone posted regarding any changes. At this point, the remainder of the schools in the district will operate on a regular schedule for the rest of the week. Thank you for understanding, being flexible, and working together as we navigate these challenging times to make the best decisions for the students of Laurens County School District 55."
