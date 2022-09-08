Agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested Randall James Sammons, 43, of Duncan, S.C. and Steven Chad Wix, 31, of Whitmire, S.C. on Thursday for Misconduct in Office and Assault and Battery 3rd degree.
SLED was requested to investigate by Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds.
According to warrants, Wix and Sammons engaged in two physical altercations with an inmate at the Laurens County Detention Center on April 21, 2022.
Warrants indicate that during the first altercation, Wix repeatedly struck the inmate with a closed fist. During a second altercation, Sammons used an electrified G.L.O.V.E. deterrent device to shock the inmate multiple times. Both altercations were recorded on body-worn cameras.
Sammons and Wix were booked at the Laurens County Detention Center.
The case will be prosecuted by the S.C. Attorney General’s Office.
Sheriff Don Reynolds issued a statement on Thursday:
“As the duly elected Sheriff of Laurens County, it is my responsibility to ensure that law, order, and justice are maintained to the best of my ability. My duty is first and foremost to the people of Laurens County and also to the men and women who wear the uniform and badge of the Laurens County Sheriff's Office. I have made it very clear since I first took office that I will support my people one hundred percent when they do their jobs according to the requirements and standards set forth by this Office, but I will hold them accountable when they do not. Just as with any other leadership position, my responsibility is to provide the strategic vision for the organization and manage people according to that vision.
As the chief law enforcement officer of Laurens County, I am ultimately responsible for the actions of my employees, and I do not take that responsibility lightly. Therefore, when my employees engage in activities that are criminal, unprofessional, or that reflect poorly on this Office, it is my duty to ensure accountability measures are taken.
If employees of the Laurens County Sheriff's Office engaged in criminal activity, they will be arrested and incarcerated like any other citizen who commits a crime. When employees act unprofessionally or in a way that reflects poorly on this Office, we have protocols in place to hold those individuals accountable, based on the severity of the action. We apply these principles with every incident.
An incident occurred on April 21, 2022, at the Laurens County Detention Center. During this incident, unprofessional and reckless behavior was displayed by 2 detention deputies. I terminated these two individuals immediately. I requested SLED to independently investigate the incident. Such behavior is not acceptable and will not be tolerated by this office as long as I am Sheriff of Laurens County.
While I cannot reverse the actions taken by employees that day, We will continue to set the expectations for our employees, train them accordingly and hold them accountable. The job we ask of law enforcement is not easy. It is dangerous and requires split-second decisions that affect lives. We must never underestimate the responsibilities of the men and women in uniform, yet we, as law enforcement, must never underestimate our responsibilities to the public. It is a delicate balance and a time line, but we will continue to pursue excellence in all we do.”
