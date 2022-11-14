Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested Pertavion Quintarius Adams, 25, of Waterloo, on Monday for Misconduct in Office.
SLED’s investigation was requested by the Clinton Police Department. Adams was booked at the Laurens County Detention Center.
According to an arrest warrant, Adams, while an officer with the Clinton Police Department, accessed a secure law enforcement database on May 29, 2021 in reference to an ongoing homicide investigation in which he had no involvement and the information was not accessible by the public. Adams then discussed and sent photos of this information via text message to an individual that was not in law enforcement.
The case will be prosecuted by the 8th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
