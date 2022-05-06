Agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged Marie Sanders, 34, of Laurens, with Arson on Tuesday.
According to the arrest warrant, Laurens County Fire Dept. responded to a residential structure fire on February 21, 2022. Through the course of the investigation, Sanders was identified as being at the property immediately prior to the fire. Sanders was interviewed on May 2, 2022 and she confessed to setting the fire.
SLED was requested to investigate by the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office.
Sanders was booked at the Laurens County Detention Center. The case will be prosecuted by the Eighth Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
