Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested two employees of Whitten Center on Wednesday in a case involving abuse of a vulnerable adult.
Lila Denise Kerson, 37, of Newberry, was charged with Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult. Lasheba Tijaundra Turner, 31, of Laurens, was charged with Failure to Report Abuse, Neglect of a Vulnerable Adult.
Kerson and Turner were booked at the Laurens County Detention Center. The case will be prosecuted by the 8th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
According to warrants, Kerson was working at Whitten Center on December 25, 2022 as a direct support specialist. Warrants indicate that Kerson is accused of pushing the victim’s head to the ground, stomping and kicking the victim’s head and bending the victim’s finger back toward their hand.
Turner’s charges stem from accusations that she did not intervene or report the alleged abuse, according to warrants.
The victim is a consumer at Whitten Center and a vulnerable adult.
