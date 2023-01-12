An inmate at the Laurens County Detention Center was found dead in his cell around 7:40am on Thursday morning.
While routinely monitoring, Laurens County Detention Center staff discovered an inmate to be unconscious and later declared deceased in his cell. According to the LCSO, the individual did have existing health conditions.
Per protocol, SLED is investigating with assistance from the Laurens County Coroner's Office
