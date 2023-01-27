Agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are investigating an officer involved shooting on the afternoon of January 26, 2023 in Laurens County.
Laurens County Deputies were conducting a grand larceny investigation and attempting to serve multiple warrants on a male subject in Gray Court when there was an exchange of gunfire between the subject and deputies. No one was shot.
The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office requested SLED following the shots fired, as well as requested SLED SWAT for assistance as the armed subject remained barricaded in a shed. Following a standoff, the subject was removed from his barricaded position by a SLED K9 and secured by law enforcement.
The subject, Reuben Virgil Greene Jr., 42, was treated by Laurens County EMS, arrested by the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, and booked at the Laurens County Detention Center. No law enforcement officers were injured.
Warrants include: Burglary 2nd Degree, Malicious Injury to Property, Injury to Real Property to Obtain Nonferrous Metals, Grand Larceny, Obtaining Property Under False Pretenses, Prostitution and Failure to Register (Sex Offender Registry) 3rd or subsequent offense.
“I am thankful for the safe conclusion to this standoff," said Sheriff Don Reynolds. "The response and assistance from SLED, Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, and DNR was greatly appreciated. This individual has a lengthy and violent criminal record. He should have been in jail to prevent this criminal behavior from continuing. I thank God for the safety of all Law Enforcement men and women involved. I call upon the court system to keep thugs such as this one where they belong- in jail.”
This is an ongoing investigation. As such, no other information about the case will be disclosed by SLED at this time.
SLED conducts law enforcement officer involved shooting (OIS) investigations at the request of the agency involved in the incident or the agency with jurisdiction. When requested to investigate an OIS, SLED’s goal is to conduct a thorough, independent criminal investigation as timely as is possible under the circumstances. SLED agents will conduct interviews with all potential witnesses in this matter. Further, SLED will collect all relevant evidence and will forensically test such evidence as needed. Information gathered in the SLED investigation of the incident will be summarized in a case file report to be submitted to prosecutors.
The incident in Sumter County was the 2nd officer involved shooting in South Carolina in 2023. This is the 1st officer involved shooting for the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office this year.
In 2022, there were 32 officer involved shootings in South Carolina. The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office had 2 officer involved shootings last year.
