Agents from the S.C. Law Enforcement Division are investigating an incident from Tuesday in which shots were fired by an officer from the City of Laurens Police Department during the attempted apprehension of suspect in a stolen vehicle. The suspect evaded law enforcement and remains at large. No injuries have been reported.
SLED conducts law enforcement officer involved shooting (OIS) investigations at the request of the agency involved in the incident. When requested to investigate an OIS, SLED's goal is to conduct a thorough, independent criminal investigation as timely as is possible under the circumstances.
SLED investigators will conduct interviews with all potential witnesses in this matter. Further, SLED will collect all relevant evidence and will forensically test such evidence as needed.
Information gathered in the SLED investigation of the incident will be summarized in a case file report to be submitted to prosecutors.
This is an ongoing investigation. As such, no other information about the case will be disclosed by SLED at this time. SLED will defer to the Laurens Police Department for any information about their officer.
The incident in Laurens County was the 48th officer involved shooting in South Carolina in 2020. It is the first this year involving Laurens Police Department. In 2019, there were 45 officer involved shootings in South Carolina; one involved the Laurens Police Department.
