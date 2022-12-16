The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) would like to remind everyone to be vigilant while holiday shopping.
“The end of the year is unfortunately when many local law enforcement agencies see their communities impacted by scammers,” said SLED Chief Mark Keel. “Financial fraud can happen to anyone. Please take a moment to look out for yourself, as well as check in with your family and friends. Report any suspected fraud or theft so these scams can be investigated.”
What can you do to stay safe?
• Be cautious of digital money transfers (Venmo, Zelle, etc.) Make sure you know the person and independently verify that person is indeed asking for a transfer.
• Verify that you are shopping at reputable, established vendors. Be cautious of signing in through social media accounts to shop.
• Never send an online password or personal financial information to an unexpected email or text message.
• Check credit card and bank accounts daily on a secure internet connection. Be cautious of banking or shopping on public WiFi networks.
• If you can, use a credit card instead of a debit card when shopping online.
• Report any suspicious account activity or requests for money transfers to your local Police Department or Sheriff’s Office and to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).
More information about the FTC can be found here: https://www.identitytheft.gov/#/
